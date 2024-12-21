Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alexander Isak scored Newcastle United’s fastest goal of the season so far during the 4-0 win over Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Isak found the net inside the opening 30 seconds to give Newcastle the lead but it was initially ruled out by the offside flag. It took a lengthy VAR check before the goal was finally given minutes later.

While Isak was clearly onside for the goal, Jacob Murphy was deemed to be offside in the build-up. But the VAR check overturned the decision with Murphy said to be in an onside position.

This was confirmed by the Premier League Match Centre which stated: “1’ VAR OVERTURN Isak’s goal was disallowed for offside on-field. The VAR checked and established that Murphy was in an onside position in the build-up and recommended that the goal was awarded.”

Murphy made it 2-0 for Newcastle in the first half before Isak scored either side of half-time to complete his hat-trick.

Newcastle had a goal disallowed in stoppage time as Dan Burn turned the ball in but was given offside. A VAR check confirmed the decision.

It was a third successive win for Newcastle and a second consecutive 4-0 victory in the Premier League for Eddie Howe’s side as they moved into the top half of the table heading into Christmas.

Isak has now scored 11 goals for The Magpies already this season and has 26 goals in 37 games this calendar year. Next up for Newcastle is Aston Villa on Boxing Day before a trip to Manchester United in their final match of 2024.