Bruno Guimaraes scored his first goal of the season as Newcastle United beat Leicester City 4-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

Guimaraes doubled Newcastle’s lead after Jacob Murphy put the hosts in front in the first half. Alexander Isak then made it 3-0 three minutes later and Murphy scored again to round off the convincing victory.

It ended a run of four Premier League games without a win for The Magpies as they responded to a disappointing 4-2 defeat at Brentford a week prior.

After the match, Guimaraes took to social media to write: “Very happy with today’s victory and goal! Thank you, my God and my family, for always being with me in every moment! It’s always wonderful to score a goal at St James’ Park. Resilience.”

Guimaraes accompanied the message with images of himself and his family at the match on Saturday afternoon along with a quote in Portuguese that read: “Uma mente forte sofre sem reclamar, uma mente fraca reclama sem sofrer.”

Translated to English, the quote reads: “A strong mind suffers without complaining, a weak mind complains without suffering.”

Ahead of the match, Guimaraes said there had been ‘strong words’ said between the players during the week.

In his programme notes, the Newcastle club captain said: “We can put our friendships to one side when needed. To be a true group, sometimes you need to have discussions and strong words."

Replying to Guimaraes’ Instagram post, Newcastle goalscorer Isak gave the midfielder the nickname ‘El Mejor’ which is Spanish for ‘the best’.