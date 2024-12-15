Ruud Van Nistelrooy makes ‘lucky’ admission following Newcastle United defeat

Ruud van Nistelrooy has admitted his side were ‘lucky’ to not have conceded more than one goal in the first-half of their defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Van Nistelrooy was taking charge of his first away match as Leicester City manager and saw his side concede three goals inside 15 second half minutes to fall to a 4-0 defeat at St James’ Park. Goals from Bruno Guimaraes, his first of the campaign, Alexander Isak and a brace from Jacob Murphy, his first two strikes of the season, ultimately secured a comfortable win for Eddie Howe’s side in a match they dominated from almost start to finish.

Murphy’s first goal came 30 minutes into the contest and after the winger had seen a couple of earlier chances go begging. Anthony Gordon also had a powerful effort saved well by Mads Hermansen whilst Isak could - and should - have put his side 2-0 ahead when he missed a golden 1v1 opportunity moments after Murphy’s opener.

Speaking post-match, the Dutchman admitted that his side were fortunate not to head into the break more than a goal down against an ‘intense’ Newcastle United side. “It was hard,” the former Manchester United striker said.

“It was 1-0 at half-time. We were a bit lucky not to be down by more goals. It's costly when you concede in such standard set-piece situations. Then it was going to be hard to turn it around.

“We know how intense Newcastle players are and the intensity in which they play. A lot of the chances they created were from our ball losses and they got quick in the counter-attack. We kept going and trying, but we have to take this one on the chin and move on.”

The Foxes ended Saturday in 16th place in the Premier League table and just two points above the relegation zone following Ipswich Town’s dramatic late win against Wolves. Newcastle United, meanwhile, ended the day in 11th place but are just four points behind 7th placed Manchester City. The Magpies face another huge match in just three days' time when they host Brentford in the Carabao Cup Quarter-Final.