Alexander Isak gives Bruno Guimaraes two-word Newcastle United nickname after what he did v Wolves
Isak scored for the eighth Premier League match in a row to open the scoring before Bruno Guimaraes set him up to make it 2-0 in the second half. The Swede then turned provider to assist Anthony Gordon to secure the three points on Wednesday evening.
It was a ninth consecutive win for Newcastle in all competitions and after the match, Guimaraes took to social media to react.
The Newcastle captain wrote: “Great victory at home! Very happy with the team’s performance. You deserve it for the player and person you are, @alex_isak . We keep pushing for more. See you on Saturday, Geordies 🖤🤍. 🅰️ .”
While it was Isak’s 11th goal in his last eight Premier League matches, it also marked another assist for Guimaraes. The Brazilian leads the way for goals created for Newcastle so far this season with eight, including one in each of his last three appearances.
The win takes Newcastle up to fourth in the Premier League table with 22 games played in the season. Prior to the nine-game winning run, The Magpies sat 12th.
Next up for Newcastle is Eddie Howe’s former club AFC Bournemouth back at St James’ Park on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off). The club will be looking to win 10 games in a row in all competition for the first time but they face a side Howe is yet to beat in the Premier League in five attempts (four draws, one defeat) as Newcastle boss.
