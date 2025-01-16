Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alexander Isak scored twice and grabbed an assist as Newcastle United claimed a 3-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak scored for the eighth Premier League match in a row to open the scoring before Bruno Guimaraes set him up to make it 2-0 in the second half. The Swede then turned provider to assist Anthony Gordon to secure the three points on Wednesday evening.

It was a ninth consecutive win for Newcastle in all competitions and after the match, Guimaraes took to social media to react.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Newcastle captain wrote: “Great victory at home! Very happy with the team’s performance. You deserve it for the player and person you are, @alex_isak . We keep pushing for more. See you on Saturday, Geordies 🖤🤍. 🅰️ .”

Isak responded to Guimaraes’ message by simply stating: “The best❤️🫶🏾.”

While it was Isak’s 11th goal in his last eight Premier League matches, it also marked another assist for Guimaraes. The Brazilian leads the way for goals created for Newcastle so far this season with eight, including one in each of his last three appearances.

The win takes Newcastle up to fourth in the Premier League table with 22 games played in the season. Prior to the nine-game winning run, The Magpies sat 12th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up for Newcastle is Eddie Howe’s former club AFC Bournemouth back at St James’ Park on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off). The club will be looking to win 10 games in a row in all competition for the first time but they face a side Howe is yet to beat in the Premier League in five attempts (four draws, one defeat) as Newcastle boss.