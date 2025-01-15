Alexander Isak decision confirmed as Newcastle United team news v Wolves leaked
The in-form striker missed Sunday’s 3-1 FA Cup win with a hamstring issue and hadn’t trained with the first-team until Tuesday, rendering him a doubt for Wednesday’s Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
But the striker, who has scored 15 goals so far this season, has been spotted back at St James’ Park and is part of the matchday squad to face Wolves. Emil Krafth is also back after two months on the sidelines with a broken collar bone.
Jacob Murphy also sat out Sunday’s FA Cup win but is back with the squad this evening.
Isak goes into the match looking to break a Newcastle record by scoring in eight successive Premier League games. He is currently level with Alan Shearer on seven.
Speaking ahead of the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said on Isak: “He will be there or thereabouts, we haven't seen him train yet, but fingers crossed he will be.
“Yeah, he'd be desperate to play, of course. Those runs I'm not really too focused on and not too interested in, but I understand the individuals will care deeply about them.
“I'd love Alex to continue to score. I think the most important thing for me is that the team is functioning well for him and he's functioning well for the team, the two things go hand-in-hand together.
“We have looked like scoring goals recently, that's such a big thing for our confidence levels, he's played a big part in that, hopefully that continues.”
