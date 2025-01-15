Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Several Newcastle United players will hope to land a place in Thomas Tuchel's first England squad in March.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New England manager Thomas Tuchel wasted little time in assessing a number of Newcastle United players as he prepares to name his first Three Lions squad in March.

The former Bayern Munich and Chelsea manager was named as successor to Gareth Southgate in October and officially began his role earlier this month. Within days of assuming his duties, Tuchel was pictured at the Magpies 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur as Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak both found the net to help Eddie Howe’s side recover from conceding a goal to Dominic Solanke inside the opening five minutes of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were several home players looking to impress the new England boss as the likes of James Maddison, Archie Gray and goalscorer Solanke all featured for Ange Postecoglou’s men. However, a number of Magpies stars were also looking to catch the eye with Gordon, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall all looking to add to their tally of caps and after featuring heavily under interim manager Lee Carsley during October and November’s Nations League fixtures. The final international break of 2024 proved to be a rewarding one for the Magpies as young full-back duo Hall and Livramento made their first starts at senior level and Gordon grabbed his first England goal in a 5-0 hammering of the Republic of Ireland.

Tuchel’s reign will officially get underway when England kick off their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign with a Wembley double-header against Albania and Latvia - and all three Magpies stars will hope to get the nod when the German boss announces his first squad. Former Newcastle and England captain Alan Shearer believes one of United’s current England stars has a real opportunity to become a key player under Tuchel and secure a place in his starting eleven for years to come.

When asked to select a player that can shine under the new Three Lions boss, Shearer told The Rest is Football’ podcast: “I would go Lewis Hall. I know he’s already got caps, but I still think that’s a position up for grabs. And he’s having a fantastic season in everything he’s doing, defending, going forward. He’s looking the real deal. And I think that could be the position that he could take for the next six, seven, eight years, if he keeps on going.”

Hall will be back in action on Wednesday night when Newcastle resume their push for Europe with a home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.