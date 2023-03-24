Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker, signed for a club-record £60million fee last summer, pledged to “make his mark” at United when asked about the nominations at a Sweden press conference for tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Belgium in Stockholm.

“I’m happy for that,” Isak told Sky Sports. “Many good players there who have had a good month, so we’ll see. I want to make a mark at the club. I know how big it is, and I know what this club means to the people of Newcastle.”

Isak scored a 93rd-minute winner for fifth-placed Newcastle at the City Ground from the penalty spot following a handball in the box.

United head coach Eddie Howe said: “Confidence is key for any attacking player, and the penalty was ice cool.

"It was a huge moment for us in our season. It's not easy to do that, especially with the delay. But he put it away really well, first goal was well. It was a slightly unorthadox finish.”

Alexander Isak celebrates his goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Isak, 23, spent almost four months on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in September.

