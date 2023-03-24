News you can trust since 1849
Alexander Isak makes big Newcastle United vow

Alexander Isak’s made a Newcastle United vow – after being nominated for two awards.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 24th Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT- 1 min read

Isak is on the shortlist for the Premier League’s Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for March after scoring three goals from two starts. The second nomination is for is first strike in last Friday’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, an improvised first-half finish from a Joe Willock cross.

Eddie Howe names 'hugely-motivated' Newcastle United player pushing for recall
The striker, signed for a club-record £60million fee last summer, pledged to “make his mark” at United when asked about the nominations at a Sweden press conference for tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Belgium in Stockholm.

“I’m happy for that,” Isak told Sky Sports. “Many good players there who have had a good month, so we’ll see. I want to make a mark at the club. I know how big it is, and I know what this club means to the people of Newcastle.”

Isak scored a 93rd-minute winner for fifth-placed Newcastle at the City Ground from the penalty spot following a handball in the box.

United head coach Eddie Howe said: “Confidence is key for any attacking player, and the penalty was ice cool.

"It was a huge moment for us in our season. It's not easy to do that, especially with the delay. But he put it away really well, first goal was well. It was a slightly unorthadox finish.”

Alexander Isak celebrates his goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Isak, 23, spent almost four months on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in September.

Sweden also play Azerbaijan in Stockholm on Monday.

