Yasir Al-Rumayyan Newcastle United decision made after summer transfer window closes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is set to be in attendance for Sunday’s Premier League match at St James’ Park.

The PIF governor and Newcastle chairman has visited the club sporadically since the takeover in October 2021. His return this time comes after a turbulent summer and difficult transfer window for the club.

The Magpies experienced a PSR close shave before failing to land any major signings for a second successive transfer window since exiting the Champions League last year. The club ended the summer with the free transfer of Lloyd Kelly being the only notable addition that would threaten Eddie Howe’s starting line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following an unsettling period at the club, Al-Rumayyan has flown over to Newcastle for the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur (1:30pm kick-off) on Sunday. As per Sky Sports, Al-Rumayyan will be joined by PIF officials Asma Rezeeq and Jacobo Solis.

The pre-planned visit will be a timely one for the Newcastle chairman to speak to club staff and express his support following the departures of Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi earlier this summer. There is also growing tension between the club and supporters after a tough transfer window and frustration directed at chief executive officer Darren Eales and new sporting director Paul Mitchell.

The club head into the Spurs match having picked up four points from their opening two Premier League matches and progressing to the third round of the Carabao Cup.