Alexander Isak’s stance on his Newcastle United future has been described as ‘an absolute farce’ by one former Magpies star.

The Sweden international had become a firm favourite with the St James Park faithful after enjoying a remarkable spell with United in the aftermath of a club record move from Real Sociedad. Isak has played a key role in helping the Magpies secure qualification for the Champions League on two occasions and scored the decisive goal as Eddie Howe’s men ended Newcastle’s 70-year wait for major domestic silverware in a 2-1 win against Liverpool in last season’s Carabao Cup final.

However, amid ongoing interest from the Reds, Isak has made himself unavailable for first team action and is currently training alone after he released an incendiary statement claiming promises had been broken and suggesting he had lost trust in the Magpies. With a week remaining in the summer transfer window, it seems increasingly unlikely Isak will get the move he craves as United would need to land two new strikers and for Liverpool to meet their reported £150 million demands over the next seven days.

Isak’s conduct has been blasted by former Magpies goalkeeper Shaka Hislop as he described the statement released by the striker earlier this week as ‘ridiculous’ and stressed he did not understand the actions taken by the former Borussia Dortmund frontman.

“You don’t go back to your former club to train, you don’t miss pre-season, you don’t stay away from the football club,” he told ESPN.

“And then in mid-August, claim a moral high ground. You’ve given that up. If that’s what you’re doing, do it and own it. You don’t get to turn around six weeks into it and claim some sort of of moral high ground here. I do not understand Alexander Isak’s position, that ridiculous statement on social media, wherever he put it out. I do not understand who is advising him because I can’t think of any way that he could have got this more wrong. It is an absolute farce.”

Magpies linked with former Crystal Palace striker

Newcastle’s attempts to add at least one new forward to their ranks have led to disappointment in their pursuit of the likes of Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Benjamin Sesko.

Interest in Yoane Wissa remains alive but hopes are reportedly fading in their attempts to persuade Brentford to authorise the move despite the forward being left out of their matchday squad for Saturday’s home win against Aston Villa. A number of names have been linked with Newcastle in recent weeks and a new name is now on the radar after reports in Spain suggested the Magpies were considering a move for Norway international Alexander Sorloth.

The report claims La Liga club Atletico Madrid are willing to allow the former Crystal Palace striker to leave before the summer transfer window comes to an end and will require a fee of around £30 million before authorising a deal. Spurs and Napoli have also been linked with Sorloth, who scored in his side’s home draw with Elche on Saturday.

