New signing ruled-out of Newcastle United v Liverpool clash - plus five doubts

Newcastle United v Liverpool: The latest injury news and team news from Eddie Howe and Arne Slot ahead of Monday night’s Premier League clash.

Both Liverpool and Newcastle United have a few injury headaches to deal with ahead of their meeting at St James’ Park. The Magpies will again be without Alexander Isak after Eddie Howe confirmed that the Swedish international remains unavailable for selection.

United’s head coach will also be sweating on the fitness of a couple of key players. Arne Slot, meanwhile, will certainly be without one of his newest signings on Monday night and may have a bit of a headache at right-back to contend with.

Newcastle United haven’t beaten Liverpool in a Premier League match for almost a decade, but were victorious the last time these two sides met at Wembley in March’s Carabao Cup final - although one of their goalscorers that day will not feature this time around. Here, we take a look at the latest injury and team news from both camps ahead of Monday night’s blockbuster encounter between Newcastle United and Liverpool:

Liverpool injury news v Newcastle United

Jeremie Frimpong - out

Frimpong’s Premier League debut for Liverpool lasted just an hour before he was withdrawn by Slot. Speaking on Thursday about the defender, Slot said: “Medical team was completely right about Jeremie to take him off because he's out until the end of the international break.

“We felt Jeremie had an issue in his hamstring - the medical team did. They were right. A good call from them as otherwise he could have been out for even longer.”

Conor Bradley - doubt

Bradley has been suffering with an achilles problem and missed out entirely against Bournemouth. Slot has revealed that he is back in training, although only managed a few minutes on Thursday.

Joe Gomez - doubt

Gomes has returned to training, but Slot has admitted there are still lingering concerns over his fitness: “Joe Gomez hasn't had a setback but he wasn't able to train three days in a row,” the Reds boss said. “We will see where he is on Monday and if he can start.”

Newcastle United injury and team news v Liverpool

Joe Willock - doubt

Willock missed the trip to Villa Park at the weekend through injury - one that was set to keep him out of action until round the end of the month. However, training pictures this week revealed that he was edging his way back to fitness.

Lewis Hall - doubt

Hall is continuing his recovery from a foot injury and building his match fitness. He featured for the U21’s against Southampton earlier this week as part of that rehabilitation process.

Sven Botman - doubt

Botman was an unused substitute at Villa Park having played just 45 minutes of their friendly match against Atletico Madrid a week previous. Howe revealed that was a planned move by the club to ensure he didn’t overload his minutes during pre-season.

Alexander Isak - out

Isak will again not be available for selection on Monday night. The Swedish international is wanted by Liverpool, but so far the Reds have submitted just one bid, worth £110m, and Newcastle United have made it clear that they have no intention of selling the striker unless their valuation is met and they can source replacements.