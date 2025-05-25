Newcastle United’s starting line-up against Everton for the final match of the Premier League season has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe has made one change to his Newcastle side that lost 1-0 at Arsenal last time out with top scorer Alexander Isak returning from a groin injury in place of Callum Wilson, who drops to the bench.

Kieran Trippier is also back part of the matchday squad after missing the last two Premier League matches.

Newcastle head into the game needing to win in order to confirm a top five finish and Champions League qualification. Anything but a win would see them relying on results elsewhere, with Chelsea in action at Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa in action at Manchester United.

Alexander Isak arrives at St James’ Park - huge boost for NUFC

Isak’s return comes as a big boost for Newcastle with the striker looking to add to his 27 goals scored for the club this season.

Isak missed the 0-0 draw at Everton earlier in the season with Anthony Gordon starting up front in his place. Gordon saw a penalty saved by Jordan Pickford in the match.

Newcastle United team news v Everton confirmed

Newcastle United XI v Everton: Pope; Murphy, Schar, Botman, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes; Barnes, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Wilson, Krafth, Osula, Willock, Longstaff, Miley