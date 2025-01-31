Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has put the onus on his Newcastle United players to qualify for the Champions League after missing out on Europe last season.

After playing Champions League football last season, Newcastle finished seventh and missed out on European competition altogether. But The Magpies currently sit fifth in the table which, as things stand, would be enough to qualify for next season’s Champions League under new UEFA rules.

The Champions League group phase concluded this week with all four English clubs progressing to the knockout round.

While Newcastle are on course for European qualification, there is a belief that they will need to be playing in the Champions League next season in order to keep key players satisfied and at the club while also attracting signings in the summer.

But Howe has delivered a message to his players to show they are capable of playing in the Champions League by helping Newcastle qualify in the final 15 games of the league season.

Elite such as Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon have remained at the club without Champions League football, but when asked if they would tolerate a second season without it, Howe replied: “Those players you’re talking about need to perform to confirm that they want to play there, that they want to play there with us, that has to be the aim and the ambition, not looking elsewhere.

“The determination and resolve within the squad that I have seen in recent weeks has been very strong. They have been hugely motivated. We have put a great run together and have put ourselves in a great position.

“But this is the important part of the season now. We’re coming down to the games where we need to try and keep winning, to keep the run of form and stay in and around where we are and really push. So the message to them is to focus on that.”

Newcastle qualified for the Champions League by finishing fourth in their first full season under Howe and new ownership. Last season saw Newcastle suffer through the more demanding fitness schedule as injury issues took their toll on the squad and ultimately on the pitch.

And without European football as a ‘distraction’ this season, Newcastle are ‘desperate’ to get back into the Champions League as soon as possible.

“Definitely,” Howe added. “When you look at those games from the outside you have a totally different experience as to when you’re in it. When you’re in it, it’s so fast-paced.

“You’re going from game to game and it’s a great thing to be part of. We’re desperate to get back there and we’d love to as a whole squad.”

Eddie Howe speaking ahead of a Champions League match for Newcastle United. | Getty Images

Have Newcastle United benefitted from no European football this season?

While there was an expectation Newcastle would benefit from a lack of European football this season, the reality is that the club’s best run of form this campaign has come about when the club was playing its most hectic run of fixtures during the festive season.

Last season, Newcastle’s best run of form in the Premier League came between September and December - when the club were also competing in the Champions League.

“Fatigue became a factor because of the number of injuries we had and our injury record has been much better this year,” Howe added. “The schedule last year was intense for us and one we had a few injuries, we were chasing. In a negative way, we could never get the balance right and then we had to play players continually, the same players over and over and over again every two or three days which is never easy.

“So in that respect, yes [we’ve benefitted from no Europe], but in some respects, no we want the competition, we want the games. I really enjoyed last year even though it was challenging.

“I enjoyed everything about it. So it is a double-edged sword for us but we definitely want it if we could.”

