Newcastle United have announced ticket details for their Carabao Cup final meeting against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on March 16.

Eddie Howe’s side defeated Arsenal 4-0 on aggregate to secure their place in next month’s Carabao Cup final. Their appearance at Wembley on March 16 will mark the second time they have appeared in the final of the competition in three seasons.

Their opponents, meanwhile, beat Spurs 4-1 over two legs and are the current holders of the competition having beaten Chelsea, the side that knocked the Magpies out in the quarter-finals last season, in the final. Arne Slot’s side drew 3-3 with the Magpies at St James’ Park in December and will host Newcastle at Anfield later this month ahead of their meeting at Wembley.

Here, we take a look at all the latest ticket news as revealed by Newcastle United ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle United Carabao Cup final ticket news

Newcastle United supporters will be placed into six pots for tickets to the Carabao Cup final. Those in Pots 1-3 will get an email from the club and be able to choose their seats on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively.

POT ONE - season ticket holders enrolled on the cup scheme who attended at least five Carabao Cup matches.

POT TWO - season ticket holders enrolled within the cup scheme who attended four Carabao Cup matches.

POT THREE - season ticket holders enrolled within the cup Scheme who attended three Carabao Cup matches.

Those in pots 4-6 will be entered into a ballot if there are tickets left over from the previous pots.

POT FOUR - Ballot for season ticket holders enrolled in the Cup Scheme that have attended two Carabao Cup matches

POT FIVE - Ballot for season ticket holders enrolled in the Cup Scheme that attended one Carabao Cup match.

POT SIX - Ballot opens for season ticket holders enrolled in the Cup Scheme that did not attend a match, season ticket holders not enrolled in the Cup Scheme and Mags/Mags+ Members that entered a ballot and/or purchased a ticket for a home Carabao Cup match.

Supporters eligible for Pots 1-3 will receive an email by 6pm on Monday 10 February to advise which pot they have been placed in. Those eligible for the Pot 4 ballot will then receive an email if there are tickets available and so on with Pots 5 and 6 in the same process.

Newcastle United Carabao Cup final ticket prices

The cheapest adult ticket for the Carabao Cup final is £41 with the most expensive costing £150. Young adult and concession tickets can also be purchased at slightly reduced prices.

Tickets will be sold online in priority order based on the ‘Pots’ system as detailed above. Supporters can sit with ‘family and friends’ but must be linked with those members on their online account and all supporters must have the same required level of eligibility and select the same ticket price band for the transaction to be processed.

Newcastle United Carabao Cup final allocation

Newcastle United have been given 31,939 tickets for the Carabao Cup final, less than they were given for the 2022/23 final. However, the club have revealed a commitment that ‘a higher percentage of tickets will be made available to eligible supporters’ for the final against Liverpool.

Newcastle-London train chaos on final weekend

Any fan travelling down to the capital will likely face major disruption on the rail network that weekend, however, as Network Rail carry out major track improvements on the route between Newcastle and York. A reduced timetable and bus replacements will be in operation on that weekend with fans being advised to check how their trains may be affected.

Can tickets for the Carabao Cup final be transferred?

Newcastle United have revealed that tickets for the final cannot be transferred: ‘Away ticket transfer will not be available for the Carabao Cup final. Where any ticket is returned not later than five working days prior to the date of the game, the club may provide you with a refund if the club is able to re-sell that Ticket. Refunds will not be available for tickets returned after that time. To request a refund, you must contact the Box Office and be able to return your ticket. Returned tickets will be offered to those fans that were unsuccessful in ballots, in order of eligibility. If we are unable to re-sell your ticket, no refund will be offered.’

Can fans in different Pots/Ballots sit together?

From the Newcastle United website: ‘If you are in Pots 1 - 3, you can purchase in any of those windows. So, if you are in Pot 1 and your friend is in Pot 2 you can wait until Pot 2 opens so you can purchase together (providing your accounts are linked as Family and Friends). All seat categories are subject to availability at the time of booking. If you are in Pots 1 - 3 you cannot purchase in pots that are going to ballot. If you are eligible for Pots 1 - 3 and do not buy a ticket during those sales periods you will not be able to access a ticket at a later date.

‘If you're in pot 4 to 6 you can only enter the ballot for that specific pot, subject to tickets being available for those ballots to take place. If you have purchased a ticket in pot 1 - 3 and a junior is successful via one of the ballots of pot 4, 5 or 6 (subject to tickets being available) please contact the Box Office and we will endeavour to seat the junior with an adult, subject to tickets being available. Unfortunately, juniors cannot attend unaccompanied.’

