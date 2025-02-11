Pep Guardiola’s side face a Champions League tie against Real Madrid tonight before they host Newcastle United at the weekend.

The Citizens secured safe passage to the FA Cup Fifth Round on Saturday after surviving an early scare against Leyton Orient to eventually overcome their League One opponents 2-1. Pep Guardiola’s side didn’t leave Brisbane Road with a clean bill of health, however, as new signing Nico Gonzalez was forced off the pitch through injury.

Gonzalez, who joined City for £50m in the final few days of the January transfer window, lasted just 22 minutes on debut for his new club before being substituted by Guardiola. Gonzalez was dispossessed for Orient’s opening goal - one that has harshly been ruled as a Stefan Ortega own goal, rather than credited to Jamie Donley - and was injured in the process, one he was incapable of playing on with.

Speaking about the midfielder post-match and the likelihood of him featuring against the reigning European champions, Guardiola said: "I hope so but I don't know. The kick was strong in this area but we have three days and we will see.”

City have struggled for consistency this season, a run that has been attributed to the absence of Ballon D’Or winner Rodri. Rodri suffered an ACL injury back in September with initial assessments on the injury suggesting that the Spaniard would be out of action for the remainder of the campaign.

However, he has been registered in City’s squad for the Champions League knockout stages with recent videos on social media showing the midfielder building up his training. Rodri missed the reverse fixture between the Citizens and Magpies at St James’ Park in a match that ended with both sides earning a point apiece following a 1-1 draw.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, also left their FA Cup win this weekend with battered and bruised bodies after a full throttle clash against Birmingham City. Although they were able to come through that with their place in the hat for last night’s draw secured, they did leave the Midlands sweating over the fitness of Dan Burn.

Burn, who was one of just two survivors from the starting XI that began their Carabao Cup win over Arsenal last week, was substituted in the second-half after suffering a groin injury. Eddie Howe described that knock as ‘a big concern’ post-match with the defender set to be assessed this week ahead of their trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon missed Saturday’s game entirely after suffering a knee injury and minor thigh issue respectively. Again, the pair will be assessed ahead of this weekend’s match but there is a likelihood that they will both be available for Howe on Saturday.

Joelinton and Harvey Barnes remained sidelined but could be back in action later this month. Jamaal Lascelles is still recovering from an ACL injury and is not expected to be back in action for another few weeks.

Newcastle United have never won a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium and have gone over a decade without a win in any competition away against City.

