Newcastle United have been linked with signing another one of Bournemouth’s star players.

Newcastle United are among a clutch of clubs that have been linked with signing Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen. The 19-year-old has been one of Andoni Iraola’s star players during their remarkable recent run of form and will be someone that attracts a lot of attention when the summer transfer window opens - much like many of his teammates.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the Spanish Under-21 international, with Fabrizio Romano claiming the Blues are ‘monitoring’ the defender and could make a move for him if they secure Champions League qualification.

Fabrizio Romano’s update on Huijsen transfer interest

Speaking on his YouTube channel about the defender, Romano said: “Chelsea are one of several clubs interested in Dean Huijsen, then there is interest in Bayern Munich. Also Newcastle are showing interest in Huijsen.

“They are doing very well and in case they are in the Champions League next season, investment in a centre-back could be made and Huijsen is one of the players they are monitoring. He has a release clause in his contract valid in the summer, so Huijsen will be, for sure, one to watch in the summer transfer window.”

Newcastle United’s interest in standout Bournemouth duo

Reported interest from Tyneside in Huijsen comes just weeks after the Cherries dismantled the Magpies at St James’ Park. Huijsen, alongside Illia Zabarnyi, kept the red-hot Alexander Isak silent throughout the 90 minutes in one of the standout performances witnessed at St James’ Park from a visiting set of players.

It’s no surprise, therefore, to see both Huijsen and Zabarnyi linked with respective moves to Tyneside. The pair were simply brilliant that day and demonstrated a range of qualities that would fit seamlessly into Howe’s system.

Of course, neither player will come cheap and whilst a release clause for Huijsen will allow the Magpies to negotiate directly with his representatives over a move if they decide to trigger it, much like the one Newcastle put into Bruno Guimaraes’ contract this summer, that release clause will ensure that Bournemouth are paid handsomely if they are to lose the defender. Huijsen’s release clause reportedly stands at around £55m - according to reports, a fee that would see the Cherries make around £40m profit on the defender.

Newcastle United’s missed summer opportunity?

Six months ago, Marc Guehi became Newcastle’s main transfer target. As the Magpies tested Crystal Palace’s resolve for the England international, Bournemouth would swoop to sign Huijsen from Juventus for an initial fee of around just £12.5m.

The Magpies had been credited with interest in Huijsen before his move to the Vitality Stadium, but instead focused their efforts on signing Guehi in a deal that failed to materialise. Huijsen’s progress in such a small period of time under Iraola should serve as further impetus for the Magpies to go out and unearth these types of talents themselves, rather than being forced to pay premium prices on ready made talents.

