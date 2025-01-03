Premier League make Newcastle United official decision v Spurs after Eddie Howe's Liverpool complaint
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Andy Madley will be the referee for the match as Newcastle eye a sixth straight win in all competitions when they visit Spurs in the early kick-off in North London. Madley last officiated a Newcastle match just a month ago as Eddie Howe’s side drew 3-3 with Liverpool at St James’ Park.
The match saw fans of both sides aggrieved by the officiating for being denied potential penalties in the match. Virgil van Dijk clattered into Anthony Gordon with his shoulder in an off-the-ball incident inside the penalty area that resulted in the Newcastle winger going down. Liverpool felt they should have had a penalty for a challenge from Sean Longstaff on Luis Diaz but Madley ultimately waved away the appeals.
Liverpool also had a penalty shout for Alexis Mac Allister’s strike hitting off the elbow of Dan Burn but the Newcastle defender’s arm was deemed to be in a natural position close to his body.
But Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe felt his side should have had a penalty after Alexander Isak went down under Jarrell Quansah’s challenge.
“I thought it was a penalty on Alex,” Howe said. “I haven’t seen the replay that was just my initial thought.”
But perhaps the most controversial moment at St James’ Park was Madley’s decision to blow the full-time whistle just as Newcastle were attacking in an attempt to win the game. Madley blew the full-time whistle just seconds after the minimum stoppage-time of five minutes had been played despite Newcastle scoring a 90th-minute equaliser and also having an extended stoppage to take a free-kick.
“I was surprised by the final whistle because we spent around two minutes on a free-kick in extra time so I was expecting seven minutes to be played but it’s 5:15 [into stoppage time] when he’s blown [for full-time],” Howe added. “So that was a blow because we looked like we were in a good position.”
Madley’s last Spurs game was a 4-1 win at home to West Ham United back in October which saw Hammers winger Mohammed Kudus sent off late on.
Madley will be assisted by Nick Hopton and Craig Taylor with Lewis Smith as fourth official. Chris Kavanagh will be video assistant referee for the match, assisted by Sian Massey-Ellis.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.