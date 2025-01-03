Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Premier League have confirmed the match officials for Saturday’s match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Madley will be the referee for the match as Newcastle eye a sixth straight win in all competitions when they visit Spurs in the early kick-off in North London. Madley last officiated a Newcastle match just a month ago as Eddie Howe’s side drew 3-3 with Liverpool at St James’ Park.

The match saw fans of both sides aggrieved by the officiating for being denied potential penalties in the match. Virgil van Dijk clattered into Anthony Gordon with his shoulder in an off-the-ball incident inside the penalty area that resulted in the Newcastle winger going down. Liverpool felt they should have had a penalty for a challenge from Sean Longstaff on Luis Diaz but Madley ultimately waved away the appeals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool also had a penalty shout for Alexis Mac Allister’s strike hitting off the elbow of Dan Burn but the Newcastle defender’s arm was deemed to be in a natural position close to his body.

But Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe felt his side should have had a penalty after Alexander Isak went down under Jarrell Quansah’s challenge.

“I thought it was a penalty on Alex,” Howe said. “I haven’t seen the replay that was just my initial thought.”

Eddie Howe during Newcastle United’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool last month. | Getty Images

But perhaps the most controversial moment at St James’ Park was Madley’s decision to blow the full-time whistle just as Newcastle were attacking in an attempt to win the game. Madley blew the full-time whistle just seconds after the minimum stoppage-time of five minutes had been played despite Newcastle scoring a 90th-minute equaliser and also having an extended stoppage to take a free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was surprised by the final whistle because we spent around two minutes on a free-kick in extra time so I was expecting seven minutes to be played but it’s 5:15 [into stoppage time] when he’s blown [for full-time],” Howe added. “So that was a blow because we looked like we were in a good position.”

Madley’s last Spurs game was a 4-1 win at home to West Ham United back in October which saw Hammers winger Mohammed Kudus sent off late on.

Madley will be assisted by Nick Hopton and Craig Taylor with Lewis Smith as fourth official. Chris Kavanagh will be video assistant referee for the match, assisted by Sian Massey-Ellis.