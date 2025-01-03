Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tottenham Hotspur will be without several first-team players for Saturday’s match against Newcastle United (12:30pm kick-off).

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has revealed full-back Destiny Udogie will be out of action for ‘around six weeks’ with a hamstring issue following the 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out. Rodrigo Bentancur is also suspended for the match following a yellow card against Wolves.

Guglielmo Vicario, Richarlison, Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, Mikey Moore and Micky van de Ven remain sidelined for Saturday’s match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Postecoglou also revealed several unnamed members of his squad missed training in the build-up to the match due to illness.

“Destiny his hamstring, looks around six weeks for him,” Postecoglou said. “We lose Bentancur suspended. None of the injured ones are back yet. We've had a bit of an illness bug with a few not training.

“At this stage Richy and Mikey Moore are the next cabs off the rank, we're hoping next week. Ben, Micky and Romero all kind of around the same time, back end of January.”

Rodrigo Bentancur misses the home match against Newcastle United through suspension. | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has declared Sven Botman ‘available’ for selection this weekend after almost 10 months out with an ACL injury. The Magpies will miss centre-back Fabian Schar through suspension while Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson remain sidelined due to injury.

Newcastle head into the match on the back of five straight wins in all competitions. Howe’s side beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford last time out and will be looking to do the double over Spurs having won 2-1 at St James’ Park back in September.