Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg at the Emirates Stadium with goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak scored his 15th of the season to give Newcastle the lead in the first half before Gordon reacted quickly to make it 2-0 early in the second. Here are five talking points from the match on Tuesday night...

Alexander Isak's brilliant response to Arsenal cheeky 'tap-up attempt'

Following his arrival at the Emirates Stadium, Newcastle striker Isak was given a warm reception by Arsenal fans waiting around the players’ entrance. The Swede was told ‘Welcome home’ while Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus could be seen gesturing for the player to come to Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cheeky tapping-up attempts ahead of the match were ignored by the ever-cool Isak, who walked past with his earphones on as if nothing happened. Typically, the striker left his talking for on the pitch.

Eddie Howe named a largely unchanged side from the win at Tottenham Hotspur with only former Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock coming into the side in place of the suspended Bruno Guimaraes.

Isak got the match underway and quickly stamped his authority on proceedings with some excellent hold up play and passing to bring his teammates into the game and pose an attacking threat. Without Guimaraes, the 25-year-old was Newcastle's biggest attacking and creative influence in the final third.

Alexander Isak celebrates scoring for Newcastle United. | Getty Images

In the build-up to half-time, he finally gave Newcastle the breakthrough. Martin Dubravka’s long free-kick forward was flicked on by Sven Botman and squared into Isak’s path once again by Jacob Murphy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker made no mistake to net his 14th goal in 15 games after returning from a broken toe. There was a slight concern over Isak at half-time as Howe described him as ‘feeling his hamstring’ but he was able to get through another 20 minutes in the second half before being substituted.

Fortunately, now he has a week to rest. But what a response to those trying to tempt him to come to the Emirates before the match.

Anthony Gordon’s Thierry Henry tribute - no disrespect intended

Isak has drawn plenty of comparisons with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry in recent seasons with his pace, dribbling ability and finishing drifting in from the left. But it was Gordon who was drawing the biggest comparison with Henry on Tuesday after he netted Newcastle’s second goal.

Isak played a part again with his effort deflected by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya before Gordon reacted quickly to tap in. The England international then proceeded to re-create Henry’s iconic corner flag celebration, putting one hand on his hip and one on the flag as he looked on at the 6,000 celebrating Newcastle fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United's English midfielder #10 Anthony Gordon (C) celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the English League Cup semi-final first leg football match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium, in London on January 7, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

Reflecting on the celebration, Gordon told NUFC TV: “I had it in my mind before the game, Henry is just a legend isn't he? He's one of the best ever in the Premier League so what better place to do the celebration than the Emirates?

“I hope it wasn't taken as disrespectful, it was meant as a compliment to him really - an iconic player, a left-winger - a great moment.”

Arsenal apply the pressure as Eddie Howe goes with a unique formation

With Newcastle leading 2-0 and players starting to tire after a gruelling festive fixture schedule, Howe withdrew Isak and Gordon which resulted in Newcastle playing the closing stages without a striker on the pitch.

The introduction of defender Lloyd Kelly plus Harvey Barnes, Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron meant Newcastle ended the game in an unorthodox 5-5-0 formation in an attempt to withstand Arsenal’s pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle rode their luck at times with Kai Havertz missing a golden opportunity to pull a goal back only to botch a header completely. Arsenal typically had plenty of corners and set-pieces in the match but were unable to find a way past Newcastle’s stubborn defence for the second time this season.

Despite their second half possession and chances, The Gunners still managed fewer shots on target (3) than Newcastle in the game (4).

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe reacts during the English League Cup semi-final first leg football match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium, in London on January 7, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

“I think we’ve got a really good mindset and mentality - whatever we ask them to do they will try and follow it,” Howe said about his side’s tactical approach. “Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.

“But no, I’ve never had an issue with their application or their ability to do what we ask. Really pleased today because we wanted to be ourselves and we wanted to be brave and attack Arsenal and to be very much ourselves and we thought we were in the first-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Second half was a very different game but we managed it OK in the end. We had a few lucky escapes but of course we;ll review them and see what we could have done better.”

‘Oh Martin Dubravka’ - an emotional goodbye for the Newcastle goalkeeper?

It was a fifth clean sheet in seven matches for the in-form Martin Dubravka. Should he leave to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab, it will be with his head held high with Newcastle winning all seven matches he’s featured in this season in Nick Pope’s absence.

A deal has been lined up with Al-Shabab and reports from Saudi Arabia claimed that the Arsenal match would be Dubravka’s last for Newcastle. Further fuel was poured on that fire when a teary Dubravka stood alone while the supporters chanted his name after the full-time whistle.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Dubravka has been linked with a move away from St James' Park this month. | Getty Images

The Slovakian was the last player to leave the pitch but could well be the first player out of the exit door at Newcastle in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there was still a further twist in the transfer saga provided by Howe in his post-match press conference. Howe claimed to ‘know nothing’, stating he would be speaking with sporting director Paul Mitchell about the situation later.

The Magpies boss went on to claim it would be his ‘wish’ for Dubravka to stay at the club and sign a new contract with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

Job half done for Newcastle United

Newcastle put in a heroic performance to do something they haven’t managed since 2010, win at Arsenal. Yet it doesn’t come with the satisfaction of three points or cup progress, not yet anyway. It’s only half-time in the tie and the result will mean nothing if Arsenal manage to turn things around in the second leg.

But The Magpies are in a commanding position heading into the match at St James’ Park next month, a far better position than many would have expected them to be in. A second Carabao Cup final and trip to Wembley Stadium in three seasons is on the horizon, it’s just about keeping that composure in the second leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a long gap between the second-leg at St James’ Park on February 5. Newcastle play five games in that time though four of them are at home while Arsenal play seven, including two in the Champions League.

Arsenal face Manchester United, Spurs, Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester City, Dinamo Zagreb and Girona before then while Newcastle are in action against Bromley, Wolves, Bournemouth, Southampton and Fulham.

A lot can change between now and then, especially as it all comes amid a January transfer window. If Newcastle can keep key players fit and maintain their high levels of performance, another trip to Wembley is most certainly on the cards.