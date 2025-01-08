Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United won a first competitive match without Bruno Guimaraes in almost three years by beating Arsenal 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon saw Newcastle claim an impressive Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg win at the Emirates Stadium. But it also marked the club’s first win without Guimaraes since the Brazilian arrived in January 2022.

The 27-year-old was suspended for the match having picked up a yellow card in the 3-1 quarter-final win over Brentford last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the seven games Guimaraes had missed for Newcastle prior to Tuesday night, the club had drawn four and lost three - winning none. So the semi-final first-leg victory over The Gunners marked an important milestone for Newcastle.

Not since a 1-0 away win at Leeds United in January 2022 had Newcastle won a competitive match without Guimaraes as part of the squad.

“It's important we're able to win without anyone,” Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said after the match. “The team has to be the strength, not the individual.

“We miss Bruno whenever he doesn't play for us because he's got obvious qualities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United react after the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Newcastle United FC at Old Trafford on December 30, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Fabian Schar also missed a second successive match due to suspension. The duo will be back available for selection in Sunday’s FA Cup match at home to Bromley with Howe set to rotate his side.

“I don't think you should ignore Fabian's absence because he has been a key player for us and very reliable,” Howe added.

“We won today without those two players which is a great sign for us because there is strength and depth in the squad, although not huge in numbers.”

Howe went on to admit his side were sent a ‘real warning’ to look after his players with the likes of Isak and Sven Botman picking up muscle issues during the victory over The Gunners. Botman was able to get through the full match despite suffering from a groin issue in just his second appearance since a near 10-month ACL injury layoff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Isak was withdrawn after 65 minutes after feeling his hamstring at half-time.

Howe continued: “Half-time was a real warning to us that the players are giving everything physically and we need to look after them.”