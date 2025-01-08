Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anthony Gordon paid tribute to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry after helping Newcastle claim a 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.

After Alexander Isak gave Newcastle a first half lead, Gordon doubled the advantage with a close range finish shortly after the restart. The winger celebrated with a recreation of Henry’s iconic corner flag celebration in front of almost 60,000 fans at the Emirates Stadium.

“I had it in my mind before the game, Henry is just a legend isn't he?” Gordon explained. “He's one of the best ever in the Premier League so what better place to do the celebration than the Emirates?

“I hope it wasn't taken as disrespectful, it was meant as a compliment to him really - an iconic player, a left-winger - a great moment.”

Speaking to NUFC TV, the 23-year-old added: “We believed. We need to come to these places and expect to win. I felt in the changing room before the game that we would win.

“If we want to be that top club, that expectation has to be to come here and win games and we've done that. We can’t get ahead of ourselves at all, these are one of the best teams in Europe so we’ve got to stay humble.”

The win means Newcastle take a 2-0 advantage into the second leg at St James’ Park next month, with another trip to Wembley Stadium on the horizon in the Carabao Cup final on March 16.

Gordon was cup tied when Newcastle reached the Carabao Cup final back in 2023 having represented Everton in an earlier round of the competition before his £45million move to St James’ Park. Gordon started a 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth for Everton in a game that ultimately denied him the chance of playing at Wembley for Newcastle.

“I was devastated last time,” Gordon added. “I played in a stupid cup game just before I came [to Newcastle].

“I had a broken hand, I just remember thinking 'why did I play in that game'? I travelled down [to Wembley], unfortunately, we lost but what an experience!

“Hopefully I get to be part of it this time but that's up to us, we've got a good advantage but we're facing a top team so it could change really quickly. It's totally in our hands now.”