Barcelona have emerged as the latest team to be linked with a surprise move for Alexander Isak.

Isak has scored 19 goals in all competitions for Newcastle United this season with 17 of those coming in the Premier League. Despite the Swedish international being settled on Tyneside and playing some of the best football of his career alongside Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon as a formidable front-three, speculation surrounding his long-term future at St James’ Park continues to swirl.

Recently, Paul Scholes tipped Isak to set his sights ‘bigger and better’ than Arsenal with the Gunners having been linked with a move for the 25-year-old for over twelve months now. Now, a new club has reportedly shown an interest in signing Isak this summer - Barcelona.

Despite the Magpies valuing their talisman at well over £100m and well publicised financial issues impacting the five-time European champions, reports from Spain have hinted that the La Liga giants could swoop for Isak this summer.

Shock Barcelona transfer links

Reports from El Chirniguito in Spain suggest that Barcelona have identified Isak as their number one target this summer, with the La Liga giants reportedly valuing the Swedish international at €75m (£62.5m). Whilst this figure has been dismissed by many as ludicrously small to even be entertained by the Magpies, it seems as though it may have been the result of a mis-translation with that figure representing the money that Newcastle paid Real Sociedad to sign Isak three years ago, rather than being the fee that Barcelona would pay for his services this summer.

Nevertheless, Barcelona’s reported interest in Isak, as well as his international teammate Viktor Gyokeres, comes amid highly publicised financial issues at the Catalan club - ones that saw them face a struggle to register £50m summer signing Dani Olmo in their most recent La Liga squad. Whilst a move for Isak, according to reports from Spain, will be funded by the sales of players like Ronald Araujo, it still seems extremely unlikely that they will be able to afford a move for Isak when the summer transfer window opens.

What Isak has said about transfer speculation

Speaking to reporters following Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Everton last season amid a flurry of reports linking him with a move to Arsenal, Isak reiterated his desire to stay on Tyneside: “I came here for the project.” Isak said.

“I absolutely love playing here, I really feel at home. I want to finish the season in a good way for me and the team. I love playing here.

“I don’t want to entertain these types of questions and rumours. As I said, I love playing and we have important games [to come], my focus is there and wanting to do good for the team.”

This was a message he echoed recently whilst speaking to Newcastle United’s all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer. “This [transfer talk] is something you get used to.” Isak said.

“Sometimes you see things that make you laugh or are not right. But it’s just part of football and it shouldn’t bother you too much.”

