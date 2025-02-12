Newcastle United travel to the Etihad Stadium for a Premier League clash against Manchester City on Saturday.

Following back-to-back cup outings, Newcastle United are back in Premier League action when they make the trip to Manchester at the weekend to face the reigning champions. The two sides drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park and whilst they have never won a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, they will head there with confidence that they can come away with three points.

That confidence will stem from City’s continuing mixed run of form, one that saw them throw away a 2-1 lead late on against Real Madrid to fall to defeat in their Champions League Play Off first-leg clash, and that saw them limp over the line against Leyton Orient at the weekend. Newcastle’s hopes of securing three points on Saturday have also grown with news that Anthony Gordon should be available to feature.

Gordon, who netted Newcastle’s equaliser against the Citizens on Tyneside in September, missed their trip to St Andrew’s on Saturday with a minor thigh injury. However, the Mail report that injury has ‘cleared’ and the former Everton man should be fine to face Pep Guardiola’s side.

Harvey Barnes, Gordon’s natural replacement on the left-wing, is currently sidelined with injury and is not expected back for another couple of weeks. Will Osula, who impressed against Birmingham City, could act as deputy for Gordon if required, or Howe may opt to shift the front three and move Alexander Isak out wide and put Callum Wilson through the middle.

Whilst Howe is not expected to have that headache this weekend, he could face one about who to select in defence. Sven Botman injured his knee against Arsenal last week and missed their trip to the Midlands.

Dan Burn, meanwhile, was one of just two players, alongside captain Bruno Guimaraes, to start both cup matches last week but he was withdrawn in the second half of that win over Birmingham with a groin injury. Speaking post-match, Howe revealed that injury was a ‘big concern’, particularly with a hectic period of league and cup games to come before their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool in just over four weeks' time.

Whilst both Botman and Burn have reportedly escaped long-term injury blows, neither are viewed as guaranteed starters this weekend against City and have been ruled as doubts - according to the Mail. Their absence this weekend could see Emil Krafth handed a rare start as a makeshift centre-back following Lloyd Kelly’s departure to Juventus.

As they sweat on the fitness of Botman and Burn ahead of their trip to the Etihad Stadium, the Magpies will certainly be without Joelinton and Jamaal Lascelles. The latter is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in March last year and is still a few weeks away from any potential return to the first-team.

Joelinton meanwhile suffered a knee injury against Fulham earlier this month and is expected to miss Saturday’s match and faces a race-against-time to be fit for their clash against Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park on Sunday 23 February.

