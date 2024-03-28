Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United record signing Alexander Isak admitted 'things can happen' in response to transfer speculation surrounding him.

The 24-year-old forward has been in fine form for Newcastle since his £63million move from Real Sociedad in August 2022. The Swedish international has scored 26 goals in 57 appearances, 44 of which have been starts.

Isak's performances for The Magpies have caught the eye of a number of top clubs, with Premier League leaders Arsenal long-term admirers. Newcastle's need to comply with the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules has caused doubt over the long-term futures of their most valuable players such as Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.

But the club are determined to keep hold of the players in the upcoming transfer window, although Isak admitted 'things can happen' when asked about transfer speculation.

“It doesn’t affect me that much,” he told Swedish outlet Expressen while on international duty. "It has been talked about many times, in many windows.

“I see it as just such a thing. Everyone knows that summer is coming and if things show up, things can happen, but I actually haven’t even thought about it."

While Isak has enjoyed an eye-catching spell at Newcastle over the past two seasons, his time on Tyneside has been hampered by a number of injury blows. A thigh injury kept the striker out between September and January last season while this season he has had to manage a recurring groin issue.

"It has actually been difficult," Isak admitted. "Precisely because it has been difficult to get into your flow or when you have just done it, you have had a setback. It’s almost a little nicer to know that you’re away for a longer time than these small hiccups.

"You do your rehab and then you get injured again. It has been a bit hard. Now I have been healthy and have felt good, hopefully I can stay healthy too.

“I have had problems with my groin, it has been a bit recurring. The situation in the team has not helped with the availability of players either.