Newcastle United midfielder set to miss West Ham, Everton & Spurs after withdrawing from international squad
Newcastle United have been dealt yet another injury blow with midfielder Lewis Miley being forced to withdraw from the England Under-20s squad.
Miley missed England Under-20s 3-1 European Elite League victory over Czechia on Tuesday due to a back injury. Lewis Hall was a second-half substitute in the match.
According to The Telegraph, Miley could now be facing six weeks on the sidelines - which rules him out of upcoming matches against West Ham United, Everton, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.
The 17-year-old has featured 26 times for Newcastle so far this season, scoring once. United's injury crisis led to the youngster starting regularly for Eddie Howe's side in the absence of Joelinton, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson and the suspended Sandro Tonali.
And as Newcastle prepare to return to Premier League action against West Ham at St James' Park on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off), they could be without Miley until the final few matches of the season.
The midfielder will be assessed further upon his return to Tyneside with an update from Eddie Howe expected during Friday morning's press conference. Miley's injury is the second confirmed blow Newcastle have picked up during the international break.
An ACL injury to Sven Botman was confirmed last week, ruling the defender out for 'six-to-nine months'. Martin Dubravka also returned to Newcastle ahead of Slovakia's 1-1 draw with Norway though no official reason has been provided for his absence.
Dubravka has started 21 games for Newcastle this season, with 20 of those coming following Nick Pope's shoulder injury. The only match Dubravka has missed since Pope's injury was the 4-1 defeat at Arsenal last month due to illness.