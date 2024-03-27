Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka cut his international duty with Slovakia short.

Dubravka started Slovakia's 2-0 defeat which saw him concede the 'fastest ever goal in international football' after Christoph Baumgartner found the net for Austria after just six seconds. The Slovakian FA have since confirmed the 35-year-old left the squad ahead of the friendly match against Norway in Oslo on Tuesday due to 'personal reasons'.

Slovakia drew the match 1-1 with Dubravka's understudy Marek Rodak saving an Erling Haaland penalty in the second half before the visitors grabbed a late equaliser.

Dubravka will be back on Tyneside ahead of Saturday's return to Premier League action with Newcastle against West Ham United at St James' Park (12:30pm kick-off). A further update on whether the goalkeeper will be involved in the match will be provided by Eddie Howe in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Dubravka has started 21 games for Newcastle this season, with 20 of those coming following Nick Pope's shoulder injury in December. The only match Dubravka has missed since Pope's injury was the 4-1 defeat at Arsenal last month due to illness.

Loris Karius came into the side in Dubravka's absence and would likely do so again if needed. But Pope is getting closer to a return to action after almost four months on the sidelines.

The England international is expected to be back in contention by the end of April having already returned to light training.