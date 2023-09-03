Newcastle United were defeated 3-1 at the Amex Stadium with only a late consolation strike from Callum Wilson for supporters to savour on a bitterly disappointing evening on the south coast. Evan Ferguson’s hat-trick condemned the Magpies to a third-straight Premier League defeat and Alan Shearer didn’t shy away from criticising his former side’s performance.

Shearer wrote on X: ‘Brilliant Brighton. Magnificent Ferguson. Other than Wilson Newcastle very poor in every department today. A tough start to the season i know but they were all over place.’

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe and his team now have a week off to rest and recuperate ahead of the clash with Brentford after the international break. That game with the Bees comes just a few days before their Champions League opener against AC Milan.

Anticipation ahead of that game is already building and the final 20 minutes at the Amex Stadium was dominated by the soundtrack of the travelling supporters chanting about their upcoming European adventures. Despite watching their team succumb to a third defeat of the season on a day dominated by train strikes that impacted journeys across the country, Newcastle United supporters left the stadium full of song - something that didn’t go unnoticed by the club’s co-owners.

First, Jamie Reuben took to X to praise the fans that made the long journey to Brighton. He wrote: ‘Not the result we wanted- thank you to the incredible @NUFC fans who travelled so far and made their voices heard throughout. Credit to @OfficialBHAFC. We will bounce back. #WeAreUnited @ghodoussi’.