UEFA make Newcastle United announcement as historic Champions League clash awaited

Newcastle United’s first Champions League match in over two decades will take place at the San Siro against AC Milan. The match between Newcastle United and AC Milan will take place on Tuesday, September 19 and will kick off at 5:45pm (BST).

The clash will be a special one for Newcastle having been away from the competition for 20 years and with the club also having very fond memories of previous appearances at the San Siro - albeit on that occasion against Inter Milan. Moreover, the match will also be new signing Sandro Tonali’s first appearance against his former club and will come just two months following his move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Their group stage journey will also end against the Rossoneri on Wednesday, December 13 at St James’ Park. That match will be an 8pm kick-off under the lights on Tyneside.

United’s first Champions League match at St James’ Park will be against Ligue 1 champions PSG. The Magpies will welcome Kylian Mbappe and co to the north east on Wednesday, October 4 (8pm kick-off).

That match is followed by another game at St James’ Park against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, October 25 (8pm kick-off) before a trip to Signal Iduna Park 13 days later on Tuesday, November 7. That match will kick-off at 5:45pm (BST).

The Magpies then face another away trip, this time to the Parc Des Princes on Tuesday, November 28 (8pm kick-off).

Asked for his reaction to the draw, Eddie Howe said: “When the dust settles you look at it with pure excitement really, there’s no negativity from us internally towards the draw. I think it’s hard, it’s challenging but I think some great European games for us to experience. Bring it on.”

Newcastle United Champions League group stage schedule:

AC Milan (a) - Tuesday, September 19 - 5:45pm (BST) kick-off

PSG (h) - Wednesday, October 4 - 8:00pm (BST) kick-off

Borussia Dortmund (h) - Wednesday, October 25 - 8pm (BST) kick-off

Borussia Dortmund (a) - Tuesday, November 7 - 5:45pm (BST) kick-off

PSG (a) - Tuesday, November 28 - 8pm (BST) kick-off