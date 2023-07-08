Newcastle United are "closing in" on a deal for Leicester City's Harvey Barnes.

Barnes, valued at £40million by the relegated club, is a longstanding target for Eddie Howe.

And the Daily Telegraph claim that United are hopeful of agreeing a deal for the 25-year-old over the coming days.

The club has reportedly made "significant progress" in talks over the past week.

Barnes – who scored 13 Premier League goals last season – is also a target for West Ham United and Aston Villa, but Newcastle can offer Champions League football.

The England international could join the club ahead of the July 15 friendly against Gateshead at the International Stadium.

Barnes has been training with Leicester, who sold midfielder James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Big deal

Meanwhile, United confirmed the £55million signing of midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan earlier this week.

The 23-year-old Italy international visited his new club this week.