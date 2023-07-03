Sandro Tonali has today signed for Newcastle United in a deal worth around £55million.

Tonali – who has joined from Champions League semi-finalists AC Milan – has signed an "initial" five-year deal with the club.

The 23-year-old midfielder, due on Tyneside this week, completed a medical while away with Italy's Under-21 squad last month.

Tonali thanked the club for the "huge opportunity" in a statement issued by the club, which will compete in the Champions League next season after finishing fourth in the Premier League last term.

"First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United, because they're giving me a huge opportunity for my career," said Tonali.

"I want to repay all the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I'm really excited about playing at St James' Park. I can't wait to fee the warmth of the fans."

Howe's reaction

Eddie Howe labelled Tonali – who has also represented Italy at senior level – as an "exceptional talent".

United head coach's said: "I'm delighted to welcome Sandro to Newcastle United.

"He's an exceptional talent, and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us.

"At 23, Sandro already has important experience as a key player in one of Europe's top leagues, and in the Champions League, as well as playing for his country.

"But he also has the opportunity and potential to grow and evolve with us, and I'm excited to add him to our squad as we approach the exciting season ahead."

'Perfect project'

Giuseppe Riso, Tanoli's representative, said last month that his player was joining the "perfect project".

"The contract with Newcastle will be valid for the next six years," said Riso. “This is an excellent deal. Newcastle is the perfect project for Tonali. Newcastle wanted Sandro as a key signing at all costs.

“He'll be a crucial player for Magpies. This deal also helps AC Milan and Brescia’s finances a lot. It’s difficult to reject huge bid for the club and the player."

