Allan Saint-Maximin drops major Newcastle United team news hint ahead of Aston Villa clash
Allan Saint-Maximin could be set for a Newcastle United return against Aston Villa at St James’s Park this afternoon.
The French winger hasn’t started a Premier League match for Newcastle since August due to a hamstring injury. Saint-Maximin returned briefly off the bench in the 5-1 win against Brentford earlier this month before suffering a setback.
He missed the wins over Everton and Tottenham Hotspur as a result. But now the 25-year-old has dropped a significant hint that he could be set to return by posting a matchday tweet.
It’s the first time Saint-Maximin has posted such a tweet since August, suggesting that he will return to Eddie Howe’s side this Saturday.
Newcastle are looking to claim a third successive Premier League win when they host Villa and consolidate their top four position in the table.