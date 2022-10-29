The French winger hasn’t started a Premier League match for Newcastle since August due to a hamstring injury. Saint-Maximin returned briefly off the bench in the 5-1 win against Brentford earlier this month before suffering a setback.

He missed the wins over Everton and Tottenham Hotspur as a result. But now the 25-year-old has dropped a significant hint that he could be set to return by posting a matchday tweet.

It’s the first time Saint-Maximin has posted such a tweet since August, suggesting that he will return to Eddie Howe’s side this Saturday.