News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Allan Saint-Maximin drops major Newcastle United team news hint ahead of Aston Villa clash

Allan Saint-Maximin could be set for a Newcastle United return against Aston Villa at St James’s Park this afternoon.

By Dominic Scurr
1 minute ago - 1 min read

The French winger hasn’t started a Premier League match for Newcastle since August due to a hamstring injury. Saint-Maximin returned briefly off the bench in the 5-1 win against Brentford earlier this month before suffering a setback.

He missed the wins over Everton and Tottenham Hotspur as a result. But now the 25-year-old has dropped a significant hint that he could be set to return by posting a matchday tweet.

It’s the first time Saint-Maximin has posted such a tweet since August, suggesting that he will return to Eddie Howe’s side this Saturday.

Most Popular

Newcastle are looking to claim a third successive Premier League win when they host Villa and consolidate their top four position in the table.

Allan Saint-MaximinAston VillaSt James's ParkBrentfordPremier LeagueEddie Howe