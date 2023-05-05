New Newcastle United injury update on Allan Saint-Maximin for Arsenal – two players ruled out of final games
Eddie Howe's issued injury updates on Allan Saint-Longstaff and Sean Longstaff ahead of Arsenal's visit to St James' Park.
Saint-Maximin has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Newcastle United's 5-1 win over West Ham United a month ago, while Longstaff missed last weekend's 3-1 win over Southampton with a foot injury.
Howe today revealed that Saint-Maximin had returned to training ahead of Sunday's televised Premier League game.
"Allan's trained," said United's head coach. "He trained yesterday. Great to see him back on the grass, trained very well too. Really pleased with that."
Howe also revealed that Longstaff had "improved", though the midfielder is yet to return to training.
"Sean's OK," said Howe. "He's improved. He hasn't trained yet, so we're hoping, either today or tomorrow, he will.
Meanwhile, defenders Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth have already been ruled out of the club's remaining games.