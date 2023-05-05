News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
2 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
14 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
14 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
17 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
19 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93

New Newcastle United injury update on Allan Saint-Maximin for Arsenal – two players ruled out of final games

Eddie Howe's issued injury updates on Allan Saint-Longstaff and Sean Longstaff ahead of Arsenal's visit to St James' Park.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 5th May 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:17 BST

Saint-Maximin has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Newcastle United's 5-1 win over West Ham United a month ago, while Longstaff missed last weekend's 3-1 win over Southampton with a foot injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Howe today revealed that Saint-Maximin had returned to training ahead of Sunday's televised Premier League game.

"Allan's trained," said United's head coach. "He trained yesterday. Great to see him back on the grass, trained very well too. Really pleased with that."

Most Popular

Howe also revealed that Longstaff had "improved", though the midfielder is yet to return to training.

"Sean's OK," said Howe. "He's improved. He hasn't trained yet, so we're hoping, either today or tomorrow, he will.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, defenders Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth have already been ruled out of the club's remaining games.

Related topics:Eddie HoweArsenal