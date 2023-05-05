Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe today revealed that Saint-Maximin had returned to training ahead of Sunday's televised Premier League game.

"Allan's trained," said United's head coach. "He trained yesterday. Great to see him back on the grass, trained very well too. Really pleased with that."

Howe also revealed that Longstaff had "improved", though the midfielder is yet to return to training.

"Sean's OK," said Howe. "He's improved. He hasn't trained yet, so we're hoping, either today or tomorrow, he will.

