Allan Saint-Maximin has found a new club, one year after leaving Newcastle United to join Al Ahli.

The French winger has joined Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce on an initial loan deal. One year ago, Saint-Maximin left Newcastle to join Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League for around £22million.

During his debut season in Saudi Arabia, Saint-Maximin contributed with four goals and 10 assists. Now Fenerbahce have confirmed the deal that will see the 27-year-old managed by former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho.

Posting an image of Saint-Maximin in a Fenerbahce shirt, the club said: “Our club reached an agreement with French winger Allan Saint-Maximin and his club Al-Ahli for the 1-year loan transfer. The 27-year-old football player will wear the Fenerbahçe jersey in the 2024-25 season.We say 'Welcome to our family' to Allan Saint-Maximin and wish him many more championships with Fenerbahçe.”

Saint-Maximin also confirmed his departure from Al Ahli on Instagram as he wrote a heartfelt farewell message. “Last season wasn’t easy, but we pushed through, and I’m happy that we managed to secure third place in the league,” he wrote. “Overall, I enjoyed being with exceptional teammates. Seriously, I made brothers for life in this team! I am truly grateful for the experience and your warm support ❤️ “I wish I could have given you more. With proper pre-season training, I wanted to offer so much more, but next season, my story will be written elsewhere as I am going on loan for a year to a new club. “Thank you for all your messages! I wish you all the best 💪🏾 Until we meet again 👀 @alahliclub.sa 🤍.”

The move will see the French winger compete in the Champions League qualifying rounds this coming season having missed out on the opportunity to play in the competition with Newcastle last season.

Saint-Maximin made 124 appearances for The Magpies over four seasons, scoring 13 goals. He left the club last summer as a fan favourite with the funds raised from his sale helping Newcastle to sign Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento later in the window.