Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from across the Premier League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Ham United have reportedly agreed a season-long loan deal with French club Nice that will see the Hammers land reported Newcastle United and Manchester United transfer target Jean-Clair Todibo.

The twice-capped France international has been the subject of intense speculation over the last 12 months after he impressed for the Ligue 1 club and became one of the most consistent defenders in French football’s top tier. After joining Les Aiglons on an initial loan deal in February 2021, Todibo made a permanent switch just months later and has gone on to make over 130 appearances in the last three and a half seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of European football’s biggest clubs have reportedly monitored Todibo’s progress in recent years and there were suggestions Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in Manchester United could prohibit a move for the defender as the INEOS supremo is also a majority shareholder in the Ligue 1 club. Speaking recently about the situation, he told Bloomberg: “They've said we can sell him to another Premiership club. But that's not fair on the player and I don't see what that achieves.”

Newcastle, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Todibo over the last six months - but a more recent update has suggested West Ham have now move to a big step closer to a loan deal that could lead to a permanent move, despite the defender signalling his intent to secure a move to Italian giants Juventus.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Arouna posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Agreement found between Nice and West Ham for Jean-Clair Todibo. Loan with purchase option of €36m plus bonuses. The Aiglons push the player to accept the offer but the defender wants to join Juventus. JC (Todibo) gives priority to the sports project. Juve wants to make it their priority. Upcoming contacts between Juve and Nice.”

Saudi plot stunning double raid on Hammers

Saudi Arabian Pro League clubs are reportedly preparing ‘eye-watering’ offers for two West Ham United players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFP via Getty Images

There have been a whole host of the biggest names in football that have moved to the Gulf State in recent years after the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante all joined Pro League club after a major push from the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Work to continue attracting big names has continued and TEAMtalk have now claimed West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus and former Newcastle United transfer target Lucas Paqueta are the latest names to be placed on a lengthy list of targets. Al Nassr and Al Ittihad are said to be ‘most interested’ in Kudus and the former are claimed to be holding ‘parallel discussions’ with Brazil international Paqueta.

There are also suggestions Al Nassr are continuing in their attempts to land Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and Al Ittihad have ‘already agreed personal terms’ with Kevin De Bruyne - although a deal is yet to be agreed with the reigning Premier League champions.