Almost two years after leaving Newcastle United, Allan Saint-Maximin still has a real soft-spot for the club.

Saint-Maximin became a fan favourite at Newcastle following his £16.5million arrival from Nice in 2019. His rapid pace and skillfull dribbling made him a rare bright spark in otherwise underwhelming times during the latter stages of the Mike Ashley era.

The French winger made 124 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions, scoring 13 goals before being sold to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in 2023 for £22million.

Two years on, and Saint-Maximin is searching for his third club since leaving St James’ Park.

Allan Saint-Maximin eyeing summer transfer

Saint-Maximin scored four and assisted 10 goals in 30 appearances in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Ahli. But the Frenchman admitted his debut campaign in Saudi Arabia ‘wasn’t easy’ as he looked to move away.

He ended up joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce on loan for the 2024-25 campaign.

It was an up-and-down campaign for Saint-Maximin as he fell out of favour under manager Jose Mourinho, which led to a public spat between the pair. He was heavily linked with a move to eventual Serie A champions Napoli in January but a deal was unable to be finalised.

Saint-Maximin contributed four goals and five assists in 31 appearances for Fenerbahce, scoring on his final match for the club before his season was cut short due to injury.

Now he’s officially back at Al-Ahli, but will actively be looking to join a new club this summer transfer window.

Given the interest in him in January, a summer exit looks likely as he looks to remain in Europe.

Allan Saint-Maximin continues to show support for Newcastle United

Of the eight clubs Saint-Maximin has played for during his professional career, none has had as big an impact on the player as Newcastle United.

The winger classes himself as an adopted Geordie and regularly engages with fans with shows of support and interest in the club on social media.

A supporter sharing a video of Saint-Maximin’s Newcastle highlights on X wrote: “I actually miss him so much.”

And the winger responded over a week later with a message to supporters saying: “I miss you so much too.”

Saint-Maximin’s social media activity since leaving Newcastle has seen him stay true to his vow upon leaving that he would continue to be the club’s ‘biggest supporter’.

In a farewell message posted in July 2023, Saint-Maximin wrote: “Four years ago, I wore the Newcastle jersey for the first time. At that moment, I hadn’t realised that not only was I about to become a Newcastle player, but I was also about to become a Geordie.

“You might think « nice Goodbye message » but the sentiment runs deeper than any words I could say, from the very first months that I met the people of this city, I truly understood them and embraced their unwavering passion, which is why it was so important for me to give my all and if this meant to play injured or even not making statistics, I didn’t give a ---- as long as it would help my team.

“Believe me, I fell for Newcastle, I had great opportunities to leave during dark days, but that was too late I was already in love, I wanted, I needed, I had to stay for helping my team to save the club from Premier League relegation because it meant the world for me.

“Of course during those dark days some may have had their doubts, but I always believed in this club and look where we are today, it’s just so beautiful. I’m leaving Newcastle as it should always have been and that’s my greatest trophy because I was a part of it.

“A deep thank you to ALL of you, my team mates, the loyal fans, the staff, the Club, etc… I’ve seen all your messages, thank you and even though this chapter has ended, the story never stops.

“Newcastle is home now, I’ll continue to be your biggest supporter, I’ll watch every game and as long as the club keeps winning I’ll be the happiest man in the world… and for sure you will see me again 👀 I love you, I love you sincerely, I love you like a Geordie brother. Once a Geordie, always a Geordie 🖤.”