Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been named as the Premier League player of the month for December.

Isak scored eight goals and assisted a further two in December for Newcastle as they moved up into fifth in the Premier League table. The Swede has continued his good form into 2025 with goals against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Isak has scored in each of his last seven Premier League appearances for Newcastle, equalling a Premier League record for the club shared with Alan Shearer and Joe Willock. The striker will be rested for Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie against Bromley at St James’ Park but is set to be back in contention for the Premier League home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers next Wednesday (7:30pm kick-off).

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has been quiet regarding Isak so far in the January transfer window, announced the striker had been named as the Premier League player of the month for December.

Romano shared an image of Isak holding his award along with the caption: “Premier League Player of the Month: Alexander Isak.”

Isak has been in fine form for Newcastle in recent months with 14 goals in his last 15 games for the club in all competitions. While he remains under contract at St James’ Park until 2028, he has gone into 2025 as one of the most sought-after strikers in world football.

Chelsea enquired for Isak in the summer but Newcastle were unwilling to sell their star striker while Arsenal are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old. The Magpies have placed a £150million price tag on Isak amid the transfer interest but fresh claims from Mail Online report that Arsenal would not be able to afford the striker this month or indeed in the summer.

And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has been firm in his message of expecting Isak to stay at the club.

“[It] makes me laugh!” Howe said. “Yeah absolutely, there's no part of me or anyone at Newcastle that wants to let Alex go. He's very much part of our long-term plans. Personally, I don't see that being an issue.

“We've seen in recent weeks the team functioning and performing much better and giving him more ball around the box, then it's about his natural ability taking over and I think he's playing with real confidence now.

“We're seeing a return to his very best levels, highlighted by the goals he's scoring really.”