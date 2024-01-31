Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amanda Staveley 'could not be prouder' of Newcastle United following Tuesday night's 3-1 win at Aston Villa.

A first-half double from Fabian Schar put The Magpies in a controlling position at the break before Alex Moreno turned Jacob Murphy's effort into his own net to make it 3-0 shortly after half-time. Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for Villa but it wasn't enough to prevent the hosts from suffering their first defeat at Villa Park in almost a year.

The win ends a run of four consecutive Premier League defeats for Eddie Howe's side while also seeing them climb back into the top seven with Manchester United and Chelsea in action on Wednesday evening.

Following the match, Magpies co-owner Staveley shared a message on her personal Instagram account which read: "Outstanding performance tonight! I could not be prouder of our team. Thank you to all of our amazing fans to continue to travel regardless of distance. What an amazing night 🖤🤍 #howaythelads."

It was another late evening away kick-off far from home for the travelling Newcastle supporters on Tuesday night, following on from Saturday's 7pm kick-off at Fulham. Both matches controversially saw their kick-off times changed to times which meant no same-day trains back to Newcastle would be available to supporters.

Ahead of the match, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe urged for more consideration to be given to travelling fans.

"Both kick-off times [are] strange," Howe admitted. It looks like a lack of care for the supporters when you consider the loyalty and passion that the Newcastle supporters show.