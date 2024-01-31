Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alexander Isak's groin injury picked up at Aston Villa on Tuesday night will not force a transfer U-turn from Newcastle United, according to Eddie Howe.

Isak was forced off late in the first half of Newcastle's 3-1 win at Villa Park, with Miguel Almiron coming on in his place. The 24-year-old's injury leaves The Magpies without any recognised senior strikers as things stand.

While Callum Wilson is understood to be close to a return from injury having missed the last four matches in all competitions, the forward is yet to return to full training.

Reflecting on Isak's injury, Howe revealed the player decided himself that he was unable to continue.

"It was a total surprise to me," Howe said. "I didn't see any incident, he just signalled to me that he had to come off. I was very unsure what had happened, it was out of the blue."

The Magpies boss added: "I'd like to say it was my decision but it was Alex's decision [to come off]," Howe admitted. "He felt he had to come off.

"We're hopeful it's not a serious injury, it doesn't look too bad but it's very early to say that. We need a proper diagnosis and then assess from there."

Newcastle have rarely had both Isak and Wilson fully fit at the same time this season or indeed since the Swede arrived at the club in the summer of 2022. The back end of the 2022-23 campaign saw both strikers fit and available for an extended period as they scored 18 goals between them in Newcastle's final 14 matches to help secure Champions League qualification.

But this season Howe has simply got used to his side's seemingly never-ending injury crisis as he hopes to have Wilson back for Saturday's match against Luton Town.

"Our luck has been out all season with injuries, it's just been a catalogue," he said. "As soon as we get someone kind of strength something happens and we lose that strength.

"It was just nice that we had Miggy [Almiron] to bring on the pitch today when Alex got injured. Miggy was only 50% fit really due to his illness and I thought he did brilliantly to play as well as he did despite not feeling well.

"Let's see when Callum is going to come back. I'm just really pleased with the whole group."

When asked if Isak's injury forces a late U-turn into the transfer market, Howe admitted: "I don't think [it changes our transfer thinking]. First of all we need to assess the injury and see how Alex is but I don't think we have the ability to do that [sign a striker]. "I expect to be finished for the window and there's very little time left to do anything in or out. That's where we stand."