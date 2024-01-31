Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aston Villa are hoping to confirm the signing of Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough on Wednesday, according to head coach Unai Emery.

Ahead of Villa's 3-1 defeat at home to Newcastle United, reports emerged that a deal had been agreed to sign the 21-year-old winger after three rejected bids. The deal is worth up to £16million including add-ons.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rogers signed for Boro at the start of the season from Manchester City for just £1million. While the Teessiders stand to make a healthy profit through the sale of Rogers, Man City will also be entitled to around £4million due to their 25% sell-on clause.

When asked about Rogers' medical at Villa following the 3-1 defeat against Newcastle, Emery said: "We analyse him and we follow him with a scout and as well when we played against Middlesbrough.

"I think he is a potential young player and hopefully tomorrow we can sign him and he can start his new chapter here. We are motivated and excited to work with him and hopefully he can progress here like we think he will do."

Tuesday night's match was Villa's first defeat at home in the Premier League in almost a year and was only Newcastle's second away win of the league season. In addition, it was also the first time The Magpies had won at Villa Park since 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite The Villains' lofty position in the Premier League table, Newcastle have secured an impressive double over Emery's side with a 5-1 opening day win at St James' Park and a 3-1 win away.

"Congratulations to Newcastle and they played tonight being successful in their performances," Emery said. "First half we did not control the game like we wanted.

"Obviously at the beginning was because they were playing well and we had to assess. In the second half we got the goal and had chances then to be close to score the second goal but we have to assess the match.