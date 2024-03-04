Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was back to winning ways for Newcastle United at St James' Park over the weekend, much to the delight of co-owner Amanda Staveley.

Newcastle beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 to pick up their first home win of 2024 and climb up to eighth in the Premier League table. Then on Sunday, Newcastle United Women continued their WPL Premier title charge with a 4-1 win at Stoke City.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Following the weekend's results, Staveley took to Instagram to post two celebration photos from each team along with the caption: "It’s been a winning weekend for both of our fantastic teams! It’s wonderful to see all our fans out supporting us as usual, and I’m so happy we’ve been able to deliver a win. Onwards and upwards we go 🖤🤍 #howaythelads #howaythelasses."

Newcastle's first-team have 11 games remaining in their Premier League season as they push to secure European football for a second successive campaign having finished fourth last season and qualified for the Champions League. Eddie Howe's side are 15 points off the top four and 10 points off the top five heading into the final few months of the season.

Their current position of eighth place could be enough to secure European football depending on results in the other competitions. Should the FA Cup winners have already secured European football and England be granted an extra place in the Champions League as a result of club performance in European competitions this season, the Europa Conference League qualification spot will drop to eighth.