Amanda Staveley hits back at Newcastle United criticism & teases potential 2024-25 sponsor
Amanda Staveley has explained the decision behind Newcastle United’s post-season trip to Australia.
Following a 51-game competitive season, The Magpies flew 10,000 miles to Melbourne for two friendly matches. The first saw Newcastle beat Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on penalties before a young side lost 8-0 to the A-League All-Stars.
The trip has been criticised on player welfare and environmental grounds - but has provided the club with a financial boost ahead of the summer transfer window.
Addressing the controversy surrounding the trip, Newcastle co-owner Staveley took to Instagram to post a statement.
“I've seen a lot of comments about the NUFC Australia trip which I'd like to address,” Staveley wrote. “Besides being a shareholder, I am first and foremost a fan.
“As a fan, I understand that this trip was controversial. However, personal opinions aside, revenue-generating trips are crucial to a club’s commercial success.
“The decision to go was taken by management, and ultimately I have to support their decisions. Nobody wants a fresh team ready for the new season more than me, and we are doing everything we can to support our manager in achieving this.”
Staveley went on to tease a new ‘potential sponsor’ for the club ahead of the 2024-25 season. This comes after Newcastle missed out on European qualification despite finishing seventh as Manchester United won the FA Cup.
“Mehrdad [Ghodoussi] and I had a very productive working trip to Monaco with a potential sponsor,” Staveley added. “We are looking ahead to the new season. We Are United.”
