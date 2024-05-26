Chelsea to 'balance the books' with sale of £40m Newcastle United transfer target

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United could benefit from a major decision made by a Premier League rival.

Chelsea’s decision to part company with manager Maurcio Pochettino has forced the Blues into a drastic financial decision - and Newcastle United could prove to be the main beneficiaries.

There was some surprise when the former Tottenham Hotspur boss was named as successor to Frank Lampard last summer and it took Argentinean some time to settle into life at Stamford Bridge. However, after battling his way through some teething problems, Pochettino was able to lead Chelsea into Europe after an impressive second half to the season secure a top six place.

After initially qualifying for the Europa League, Manchester United’s FA Cup Final win over Manchester City ensured the Blues will now compete in the Europa Conference League, with the Red Devils competing in UEFA’s secondary club cup competition in their place. However, it will not be Pochettino that will lead his side into the new season after he surprisingly parted company with Chelsea earlier this week.

A statement released on the club website confirmed the decision. It read: “Chelsea FC can confirm that the Club and Mauricio Pochettino have mutually agreed to part ways. Sporting Directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: 'On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season. He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career.”

However, there are further consequences of their decision to appoint a new manager according to a report from Football Insider. After spending over £1bn in transfers since taking ownership at Stamford Bridge, Blues co-owner Todd Boehly is said to be concerned the club could breach the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations - and his concerns will have only grown after severance packages were agreed with Pochettino and his coaching staff.

The report suggests the Blues supremo will now oversee the ‘imminent’ sale of four players in a bid to bring in some funds. Defender Trevoh Chalobah, wing-back Ian Maatsen and striker Armando Broja are all named as possible candidates for a quickfire sale - but it is the name of midfielder Conor Gallagher that will capture the attention of Newcastle after the England international was linked with a move to Tyneside on several occasions over the last 12 months. The former Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion loan star is believed to be a long-term target of the Magpies and their interest is said to precede the arrival of a Saudi-led consortium that completed a takeover at St James Park in October 2021.

