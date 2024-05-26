Newcastle United's £628m value compared to Aston Villa, Arsenal, Man Utd and more

Despite their disappointment at missing out on Europe this season, there can be no doubt Newcastle United have made substantial progress since a PIF-led consortium took ownership of the club in October 2021.
Before the controversial takeover finally came to a successful conclusion, former United owner Mike Ashley oversaw a largely gloomy reign at St James Park as ambition and investment felt conspicuous by their absence.
The arrival of new owners brought hope and belief better times could be around the corner and in qualifying for the Champions League, reaching a first major couple final since 1999 and investing in players like Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, there does seem to be every indication a brighter future lies in wait.
But after an investment now standing at over £500m, how does Newcastle United's reported value compare to the biggest clubs in world football?
