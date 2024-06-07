Arsenal ‘eye’ move for Everton star linked with Newcastle United transfer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Arsenal have reportedly opened negotiations to sign Amadou Onana this summer.

Arsenal are reportedly ‘in negotiations’ to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer. The Belgian international has impressed whilst at Goodison Park and is among a select group of players that have been linked with a big-money move away from the Merseyside club this summer.

Onana, who is currently preparing to represent Belgium at Euro 2024, was linked with a move to St James’ Park during the winter window, but financial restrictions meant a move at that time simply wasn’t feasible. The Athletic now report that Arsenal have made their move to sign the 22-year-old with the Gunners currently leading the chasing pack for his signature.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC