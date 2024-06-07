Newcastle United set for major unveiling after £30m deal & leaked images

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United 2024-25 shirt: The new Adidas home shirt goes on sale today.

Newcastle United are set to unveil the new Adidas 2024-25 home shirt from the club’s temporary shop from 8am on Friday, June 7.

Newcastle’s club shop at St James’ Park is undergoing refurbishment as part of the Adidas kit deal which is understood to be worth upwards of £30million per-season. The temporary club shop constructed opposite the stadium closed on Thursday ahead of the new home shirt going on sale.

Images leaked showing the new home Newcastle home shirt featured thick black and white stripes, a black Adidas logo, a black and white collar, black sleeves and a mostly solid white back. A small version of Newcastle’s old club badge from 1976 to 1983 is on the back of the shirt just below the collar.

Sela remain as the club’s front of shirt sponsor with Noon as sleeve sponsor. The leaked images were confirmed in a promotional video posted by the club on the eve of the shirt release.

Adult shirts will be priced at £80 while junior shirts will be £55. Authentic match shirts will cost £110 and £5 of any home shirt bought via the club shop or official online store will be donated to the Newcastle United Foundation.

Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales commented: “Reuniting with Adidas and launching an iconic new home kit together is an incredibly exciting moment, and we are looking forward to seeing supporters around the world wearing it with pride.”

Newcastle United 2024-25 kit design.

Newcastle United 2024-25 away kit leak

Newcastle United 2024-25 third shirt design leak.

The 2024-25 away shirt is a throwback to one of Adidas’ most iconic Newcastle shirts. The 1995-96 away kit featured horizontal blue and red stripes with a white trim, a design that is set to return for Newcastle’s away shirt next season.

Key differences will be the Sela sponsor and the updated Adidas logo. The away shirt is set to be released in July.

Newcastle's third kit is primarily white with a black and green trim in a design that somewhat resembles Newcastle’s 1999-2000 away shirt. But a striking difference is the change of Newcastle’s club crest on a shirt for the first time since 1988.

Newcastle’s 2024-25 third kit design features the club crest used from 1983 to 1988. It is set to be released in August.

