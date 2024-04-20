Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amanda Staveley has insisted her resignations from companies linked to Newcastle United were ‘purely administrative’ amid concerns from supporters.

On April 16, it was confirmed via Companies House that Staveley and fellow Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben had been removed as directors of 21 dormant subsidiary companies linked to the club.

The changes raised alarm amongst some supporters as it happened just days after Staveley’s share in the club was diluted to 5.7% while Reuben’s was increased to 14.3%. But the changes are understood to be purely administrative as both Staveley and Reuben remain listed as directors of Newcastle United Football Company Limited, Newcastle United Limited and PZ Newco Limited, which is Newcastle United as we know it.

Staveley also took to Instagram to address supporter concerns as she posted a Companies House screenshot of herself named as an active director along with the caption: “Just arrived back from Saudi and noticed a lot of messages from fans concerned that I had stepped down from my role as a Director of Newcastle United.

“I have not - the changes made last week were purely administrative, to non-trading subsidiaries. After the takeover, Jamie and I stepped in as directors of all companies until we could build an executive team.

“We remain on the ‘top-co’ and the Board. I’d like to thank everyone for their incredible support over the last few years, and particularly for people taking the time to share their thoughts.