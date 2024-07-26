‘I felt’ - Bundesliga star explains Newcastle United and Arsenal transfer ‘snub’
Both Newcastle United and Arsenal were linked with a move for the Slovenian international earlier this summer before he opted to stay at RB Leipzig. Sesko netted 14 goals in his debut Bundesliga season and was linked with a big-money move away from Leipzig - but opted instead to stay in Germany for a further year at least.
Speaking to Nogomania about his decision, Sesko said: “I thought it through very well. I believe I made the right decision. I wanted to gain experience, learn more, and not rush things.
“Leipzig is an excellent club that can provide what I need for the next step. Leipzig's vision is clear; everything is geared towards growth, progress, and high goals. I felt it was right to decide this way.”
The Magpies are in the market for a striker this summer amid speculation that Callum Wilson may leave the club. The former Bournemouth man is currently sidelined with injury and missed half of Newcastle United’s games in all competitions last season through injury.
With Alexander Isak also suffering his own injury issues, Newcastle need someone who can guarantee not just goals, but time on the pitch. Sesko would have fit this role perfectly and at just 21, he still has plenty of time to hone and develop his talents. Isak, who netted in Newcastle’s 3-1 behind-closed-doors win over SpVgg Unterhaching, is expected to feature against Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday.
