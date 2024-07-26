‘I felt’ - Bundesliga star explains Newcastle United and Arsenal transfer ‘snub’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Benjamin Sesko has revealed why he believes it was a good decision to snub a move to the Premier League this summer.

Both Newcastle United and Arsenal were linked with a move for the Slovenian international earlier this summer before he opted to stay at RB Leipzig. Sesko netted 14 goals in his debut Bundesliga season and was linked with a big-money move away from Leipzig - but opted instead to stay in Germany for a further year at least.

Speaking to Nogomania about his decision, Sesko said: “I thought it through very well. I believe I made the right decision. I wanted to gain experience, learn more, and not rush things.

“Leipzig is an excellent club that can provide what I need for the next step. Leipzig's vision is clear; everything is geared towards growth, progress, and high goals. I felt it was right to decide this way.”

The Magpies are in the market for a striker this summer amid speculation that Callum Wilson may leave the club. The former Bournemouth man is currently sidelined with injury and missed half of Newcastle United’s games in all competitions last season through injury.