Newcastle United ‘agree deal’ to sign promising Blackburn Rovers midfielder

Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of Blackburn Rovers midfielder Rory Finneran.

Finneran has long been named as a target for the Magpies as they look to strengthen their academy set-up and sign young players for the future. Finneran has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level and made his senior debut for Blackburn Rovers aged just 15 during an FA Cup clash with Cambridge United back in January.

The midfielder was an unused substitute during Rovers’ meeting with the Magpies at Ewood Park in February. The 16-year-old has a bright future in the game and is set to move to St James’ Park to join the youth ranks on Tyneside - a group that has been strengthened in recent times with signings from across England as well as Europe.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano took to X to provide an update on Newcastle’s interest in Finneran, reporting that a ‘verbal agreement’ over a move to Tyneside has been put in place: ‘Newcastle have agreed deal to sign Rory Finneran (2008), top talent set to join the club from Blackburn Rovers. Verbal agreement in place for captain of the Republic of Ireland Under 17's to be part of Magpies project for the future.’

Despite only turning 16 during the second-half of the season, Finneran was a regular for Blackburn’s Under-21 side last campaign and has represented Republic of Ireland’s Under-17 side on multiple occasions.