Newcastle United’s stunning £1bn valuation after owner movement and Mike Ashley decision
Newcastle United’s value has increased to over £1bn - according to a report by Bloomberg. The Magpies have recently seen a reshuffle at owner level with Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi leaving their roles as co-owners, with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) and RB Sports & Media increasing their stakes in the club.
On the pitch, Newcastle United have transformed themselves from relegation candidates to challengers for European places as they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in two decades in the 2022/23 season. However, they have also enjoyed a great transformation off the pitch following Mike Ashley’s tenure as owner of the club.
During that time, Newcastle fell behind their rivals both on and off the field. On the pitch they suffered two relegations and qualified for Europe just once, whilst behind the scenes they trailed in commercial revenues, staffing levels and saw their training ground and academy fall behind the state-of-the-art centres being built by their Premier League rivals.
Ashley’s time as owner came to an end in October 2021 when he agreed to a £305m sale of the club. Initially, PIF took an 80% stake in the club, with RB Sports & Media taking 10% and PCP Capital Partners, led by Staveley, the other 10%.
And less than three years after that takeover, the club has now been valued at over £1bn - around a similar valuation to seven-time European champions AC Milan.
