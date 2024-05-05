Amanda Staveley, the co-owner of Newcastle United

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley expressed her pride following the 4-1 win at Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies moved up to sixth in the Premier League table thanks to goals from Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes in the first half. Alexander Isak made it 4-0 in the second half shortly after seeing a penalty saved before Dara O’Shea pulled back a late consolation for the hosts.

It’s Newcastle’s fifth win in their last seven Premier League games to move above Manchester United in the table. The Red Devils have a game in hand as they face Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

Following the match, Staveley took to Instagram to react to the result: “A huge congratulations to @nufc on today’s performance.

“What an outstanding match - I’m so proud of each and every member of this Club 🖤🤍”

Newcastle will be pushing to qualify for Europe for the second successive season. Howe’s side finished fourth in the previous campaign and are pushing to secure a top six spot this time around.

