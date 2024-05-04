Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vincent Kompany has admitted that Newcastle United were the ‘better team’ at Turf Moor following their 4-1 defeat to the Magpies. Kompany’s side started the brightest but were unable to get themselves ahead despite their early dominance.

That would come back to haunt them when Callum Wilson poked home an opener in the 19th minute. Less than 20 minutes later and Burnley found themselves three goals down after strikes from Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes.

Speaking after the game, Kompany praised his side’s application, but admitted that they were beaten by ‘a better team’ on the day: “We came up against a good side today,” the former Manchester City defender said. “We came up against a better team.

“There was no lack of effort from our side, we fought hard. We had the opportunity maybe in the first 15 minutes to make use of our momentum a little bit better, but after that credit to Newcastle for their attacking play and credit to my players for the fact they never gave up. They just kept going.

“That’s got to count for something when you still have a game that can decide things.”

Defeat for the Clarets, coupled with Nottingham Forest’s win over Sheffield United, leaves them teetering on the edge of relegation with just two games of the season left to play. Burnley know only two wins from their remaining games will give them a chance of avoiding a return to the Championship. Defeat against Spurs next week will seal their fate.

